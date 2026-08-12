'Candour, Transparency Lacking': Parliament Panel Finds Justice Yashwant Varma Guilty

Justice Yashwant Varma | File Photo

Justice Yashwant Varma, who faced removal proceedings after a large quantity of unaccounted cash was allegedly found at his official residence last year, has been held guilty by a three-member inquiry committee constituted by Parliament.

Committee report tabled

The committee’s report was tabled in both Houses on Wednesday. It said Justice Varma’s explanation regarding the discovery of burnt currency notes lacked the “candour, transparency and institutional responsibility” expected from a judge in such circumstances.

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The panel found that substantial quantities of unexplained ₹500 notes were recovered from a storeroom at his official residence on Tughlaq Crescent in New Delhi. According to the report, Varma failed to satisfactorily explain the presence, source or ownership of the cash.

The committee also raised concerns over the handling of the storeroom after the incident, observing that its evidentiary condition had been disturbed before it was lawfully sealed and inspected. The subsequent disappearance or non-availability of the currency notes, it said, remained unexplained.

Fire sparked controversy

The controversy erupted after a fire broke out at Varma’s residence on the night of March 14 last year. Firefighters responding to the blaze allegedly found large quantities of burnt currency in a storeroom.

Questions over removal proceedings

Varma has since resigned and was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, his parent court. However, his resignation has reportedly not yet been notified by the Union Law Ministry, raising questions over the legal status of his removal proceedings.

Congress MP Manish Tewari had earlier sought clarity on whether Parliament could proceed against a judge who has resigned but whose resignation has not been formally notified. He said the government must explain whether the resignation had been accepted, rejected or remained pending.