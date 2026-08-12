'Jantar-Mantar Season 2 Coming Soon': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Pressure On Delhi Venues

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday alleged that several venues in Delhi refused to host the party’s volunteers’ meeting due to “pressure from above”, claiming the owners of a hall secured for the event were threatened.

Dipke alleges pressure over venue

“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today... We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above,” Dipke said.

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He claimed that after the party managed to secure a venue, its owners received threats on Wednesday morning warning them against allowing the meeting. Dipke alleged that the BJP was behind the pressure, saying such actions showed that the party was “afraid of the country's youth”.

“If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken,” he said.

Jantar-Mantar protest plans

Referring to comments on social media asking when the second season of the party’s “Jantar-Mantar” protest would begin, Dipke said it would start “very soon”.

On the ongoing protest in Ranchi, Dipke said the movement would continue under the leadership of Devendra Mahto, with CJP volunteers supporting the campaign.

Nationwide campaign on education

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party considered the current protests part of “Season Two” and announced a nationwide “listening tour”. He said the party would focus on education from Independence Day and urge citizens to visit government schools, conduct social audits and document their conditions.

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said government schools had been neglected since Independence. He said CJP would launch a campaign on August 15 and demand that village sarpanchs improve government schools, warning of protests if they failed to act.