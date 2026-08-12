'School Thik Karo': CJP’s Saurav Das Calls For Social Audit Of Govt Schools

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das |

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das has announced the launch of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign on Independence Day, calling for greater public participation in improving government schools across the country.

Citizens Asked To Audit Local Schools

Under the campaign, parents and concerned citizens will be encouraged to visit nearby government schools, particularly in rural areas, and conduct social audits of their condition.

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Das said CJP will provide a checklist to help citizens document issues and assess the facilities and infrastructure available at their local government schools.

Appeal To Sarpanchs To Act

Das also appealed to village Sarpanchs to take up the concerns identified through the audits and work towards transforming government schools in their respective areas.

He said the campaign will also highlight schools that show the best transformation, along with the Sarpanchs responsible for the improvements, on CJP’s social media platforms.

‘Young Generation Bringing Shiksha Kranti’

Positioning the initiative as a youth-led education campaign, Das said the ‘School Thik Karo’ drive aims to move beyond raising concerns and encourage communities to take direct action to improve public education infrastructure.

The campaign marks another education-focused initiative by the CJP, which has previously raised issues surrounding examination reforms and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.