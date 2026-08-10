'Cheap, Gutter-Level Tactic': CJP's Saurav Das Slams BJP's Giriraj Singh Over Rahul Gandhi's Boat Photo Post | File Pics & @girirajsinghbjp

Co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das, came out in support of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and sharply criticised BJP leader Giriraj Singh after the latter questioned the Congress leader over a photograph showing him on a boat with a woman, a child and a person who appeared to be a scuba-diving guide.

Singh, the BJP MP from Begusarai, on Monday, August 10, shared the photograph on his official X handle and asked Rahul Gandhi where and when the picture was taken and who the people accompanying him were.

“Rahul ji, where is this picture from, when is it from, and who are these people with you? I am curious to know!” Singh wrote.

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Reacting to Singh’s post, Das accused the BJP leader of resorting to what he described as “cheap, gutter-level” tactics by questioning Rahul Gandhi about his personal life.

“This is the only cheap, gutter-level tactic these people have!” Das said, alleging that such posts amounted to “snooping into other people’s private lives” and attempting to create controversy from unverified speculation.

Das further questioned Singh’s stated curiosity about the identities of the people accompanying Gandhi, describing it as an intrusion into the Congress MP’s personal life.

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He also launched a personal attack on the BJP leader, calling his remarks “vile and pathetic” and accusing him of having a “gutter mentality.”

The exchange comes after Singh’s social media post drew attention to a photograph of Gandhi at sea, with the BJP MP publicly seeking details about the people seen with the Congress leader.