Jharkhand Exam Row: 'Do Not Support, Condemn Any Violence Against Peacefully Protesting Students,' Says Rahul Gandhi | VIDEO

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned violence against students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations, saying his party does not support or endorse violence against peaceful protesters.

Addressing the issue in Delhi, Gandhi said, “My message to the students of Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students, regardless of where it occurs.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that attacking a peaceful protest through violence was wrong and said there was “no confusion” about the Congress' position on the matter.

Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas On Protesters

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge to stop job aspirants and students marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

The protesters had breached multiple barricades while attempting to reach the Assembly premises amid their weeks-long agitation over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Police said protesters broke through six rounds of barricading before reaching close to the Assembly, following which security personnel intervened. Some protesters also reportedly took an alternative route to reach the Assembly.

Protesters Demand CBI Probe Into JSSC-CGL Exam

The agitation has continued despite the Jharkhand government's decision on Sunday to cancel the 14th JPSC preliminary examination and backlog examinations conducted in 2023 and 2025.

The decision followed around six hours of discussions between the government and protesting student groups. However, the protesters remained firm on their demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination and said their agitation would continue.

All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission also resigned following the developments.

Hemant Soren Assures Students Of Transparency

Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured the protesting students that justice would be delivered with complete transparency. Despite the government's decision to cancel the JPSC examinations, the students continued their protest over the JSSC-CGL examination issue.

The developments have also put political focus on the JMM-led Jharkhand government, of which Congress is a constituent.

Interestingly, amid the protests, one demonstrator was seen carrying a placard congratulating Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday, which falls on Monday.