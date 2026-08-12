Techie Missing On Shivagange Trek Feared Dead After Drone Spots Suspected Body, Had Searched 'Suicide Locations Around Bengaluru'

Advait Upadhyay | X

Bengaluru: Amid a search for the 31-year-old tech professional, who went missing during a solo trek to Shivagange Hill in Bengaluru Rural, a drone spotted what appears to be a human body. The sighting has raised fears that Advait may have met with an accident or suffered a fatal fall.

The missing youth has been identified as Advait Upadhyay, an IIT alumnus and cybersecurity professional, who works with a finance firm in Whitefield and lives in Kadugodi and hails from Madhya Pradesh.

CCTV footage shows Advait reaching Shivagange at around 7:30 am on August 7 and starting his trek, according to police. He was expected to return by afternoon but did not return.

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Meanwhile, authorities are examining Advait's movements and digital activity before he went missing. Police are also examining the browsing history on his laptop, which reportedly contains searches related to Shivagange, Shantala Drop and locations linked with suicides near Bengaluru, according to a Times of India report.

Last mobile signal traced

His last mobile signal was traced to Kuduru on Kunigal Road, which is reportedly far from the usual Shivagange trekking route. His mobile phone was subsequently off.

Drone spots suspected body

As search operations intensified, drone teams spotted an object resembling a human body in dense vegetation below the dangerous Shantala Drop, a steep and difficult-to-access portion of the hill.

However, authorities have not confirmed whether the object is a human body or whether it is Advait.

Read Also Bengaluru Techie Missing From Shivaganga Hills; Police Search Underway With Drones

Rescue teams face difficult terrain

Rescue teams are yet to reach the exact location because of the difficult terrain and dense vegetation. Around 100 personnel from the police, NDRF, SDRF and Forest Department are involved in the search operation. Multiple drone teams and ground personnel are combing Shivagange Hill, Shantala Drop and surrounding areas to locate Advait.