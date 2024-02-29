 'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping Into Dam, Suicide Note Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping Into Dam, Suicide Note Recovered

'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping Into Dam, Suicide Note Recovered

The student, identified as Tekum Siva Kumar, committed suicide jumping into Satnala dam in Adilabad district. His body was recovered on Thursday (February 29) afternoon.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Tekum Siva Kumar's suicide note | X

Hyderabad, February 29: A class 11 student in Telangana died by suicide after he was denied entry at the exam centre for allegedly being late. The student, identified as Tekum Siva Kumar, committed suicide jumping into Satnala dam in Adilabad district. His body was recovered on Thursday (February 29) afternoon. He reportedly left a suicide note, saying sorry to his father.

"I am sorry, daddy, forgive me. I am not able to cope with this trauma. You have done a lot for me, but I am not able to do anything for you. I have never felt this bad. I have missed the exam for the first time. I am feeling terrible," reads the purported suicide note in Telugu. It was found along with his wrist watch and wallet. Heart-wrenching scene unfolded when Kumar's family members broke into tears as his body was bring fetched out.

Telangana Student Commits Suicide:

Read Also
Suicide Caught On Camera In Telangana: B.Tech Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor Of Building On GITAM...
article-image

'Not Even One Minute Late' Rule Back In Spotlight:

Kumar allegedly reached the exam centre late. Following the contentious "not even one minute late" rule scrupulously, authorities at the exam centre did not let Kumar appear for the intermediate examination.

Read Also
Telangana Student Alleges Torture By College Authorities And Dies By Suicide
article-image

Kumar's suicide has one again triggered debate on "not even one minute late" rule under which the Telangana state education board doesn't allow students to appear for the test even if they reach the exam centre a minute late.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Climate Chaos Grips India: 2023 Witnessed Record-Breaking Extreme Weather Events

Climate Chaos Grips India: 2023 Witnessed Record-Breaking Extreme Weather Events

'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping...

'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping...

Gujarat: Father In Ahmedabad Strangles Infant Daughter In Desire For Son

Gujarat: Father In Ahmedabad Strangles Infant Daughter In Desire For Son

IVF: Health Experts Decode In Vitro Fertilization, Say Menopause Doesn't Affect This Fertility...

IVF: Health Experts Decode In Vitro Fertilization, Say Menopause Doesn't Affect This Fertility...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ruling DMK Seals Seat Sharing Deal With CPI & CPI(M) In Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ruling DMK Seals Seat Sharing Deal With CPI & CPI(M) In Tamil Nadu