'I Am Sorry Daddy': Denied Entry At Exam Centre For Being Late, Telangana Student Dies By Jumping Into Dam, Suicide Note Recovered

Hyderabad, February 29: A class 11 student in Telangana died by suicide after he was denied entry at the exam centre for allegedly being late. The student, identified as Tekum Siva Kumar, committed suicide jumping into Satnala dam in Adilabad district. His body was recovered on Thursday (February 29) afternoon. He reportedly left a suicide note, saying sorry to his father.

"I am sorry, daddy, forgive me. I am not able to cope with this trauma. You have done a lot for me, but I am not able to do anything for you. I have never felt this bad. I have missed the exam for the first time. I am feeling terrible," reads the purported suicide note in Telugu. It was found along with his wrist watch and wallet. Heart-wrenching scene unfolded when Kumar's family members broke into tears as his body was bring fetched out.

Telangana Student Commits Suicide:

Intermediate student in #Adilabad #Telangana #TekumSivaKumar died by suicide after he was not allowed into exam centre because officials scrupulously followed #NotEvenOneMinuteLate rule of #TSBIE; teenager left heartwrenching note for dad, saying sorry #StudentSuicide #ExamStress pic.twitter.com/MGDn4XzT0b — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 29, 2024

'Not Even One Minute Late' Rule Back In Spotlight:

Kumar allegedly reached the exam centre late. Following the contentious "not even one minute late" rule scrupulously, authorities at the exam centre did not let Kumar appear for the intermediate examination.

Kumar's suicide has one again triggered debate on "not even one minute late" rule under which the Telangana state education board doesn't allow students to appear for the test even if they reach the exam centre a minute late.