'I am ready to cooperate': Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivkumar after ED summons

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was on Thursday summoned by the central probe agency Enforcement Directoriate (ED).

The summons comes in the middle of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that has been organised by Congress and led by Rahul Gandhi against the BJP.

"They have again issued me an ED summon to appear," the Congress leader said in a Tweet.

"I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties," he Tweeted.

