'I am ready to cooperate': Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivkumar after ED summons

The summons comes in the middle of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that has been organised by Congress and led by Rahul Gandhi against the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was on Thursday summoned by the central probe agency Enforcement Directoriate (ED).

"They have again issued me an ED summon to appear," the Congress leader said in a Tweet.

"I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties," he Tweeted.

This is developing story, more updates to come.

article-image

