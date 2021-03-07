'I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite': After joining BJP, Actor Mithun Chakraborty disses Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt in West Bengal

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Today is like a dream for me. I have never imagined that I will be sharing the dais where the biggest leader of the biggest democracy our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to speak. I always had a dream to work for the poor, downtrodden. Now, it is seen as being fulfilled," Chakraborty said at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

He joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.