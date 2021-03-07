Mithun's journey from radical left to extreme right

It was a full circle for Mithun Chakraborty on March 7, 2021 when he joined BJP, moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

Born as Gouranga Chakraborty, the north Kolkata tall, dusky and handsome lad in his own words had several times said that in the early seventies he had to leave Kolkata because of his political affiliations.

Despite graduating from FTII and bagging a National Award in his first film Mrigaya, directed by Mrinal Sen, Gouranga Chakraborty did not get work in Bollywood primarily due to his looks and the dominance of reported nepotism. He briefly changed his name and was known as Rana Rez for some time.

Albeit small roles came his way and he also did a cameo in Do Anjane as the mohhale waley dada opposite the great Amitabh Bachchan.

He was slightly noticed in Suraksha and by 1982 came the proverbial break in the form of Disco Dancer. A cult film in several ways, it earned Rs 108 crores in the Indian and overseas market and is fondly remembered in Russia even today.