Hyderabad: Octogenarian spends 18-hours inside bank after staff accidently locks him up

Hyderabad: An 85-year-old man from Hyderabad was forced to spend an entire night inside a bank locker after bank employees accidentally locked him inside the premises and left for the night. The octogenarian had to spend 18 hours inside the bank.



On Tuesday morning, when the bank opened around 10.30 am, the staff found the old man inside the locker room.

V Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills Road Number 67 had gone to the bank for some work around 4.20 pm on Monday, March 28, and had opened his bank locker.

Even as he was inside the locker room, the bank staff locked the bank, leaving the octogenarian inside. When Krishna Reddy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members began looking for him. As he remained untraced, they approached the Jubilee Hills police.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the Jubilee Hills check post area and traced him to the bank. The elderly man, a diabetic, was found in the locker room. He had to suffer throughout the night.



He was in a state of shock and the police shifted him to a hospital. Following the incident, the bank has been blamed for negligence.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:49 AM IST