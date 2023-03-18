Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals surface |

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar PS limits on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown & is under investigation.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar PS limits. The cause of the fire is unknown & under investigation. Around 7 fire tenders reached the spot. Almost 90% of fire is extinguished. No casualties reported: Shaik Jahangir,… https://t.co/Sy3UR8MSOl pic.twitter.com/mjSAd1daCs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot to douse off the fire. According to reports, almost 90% of the fire is extinguished. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Another fire incident reported a day ago

A large fire that started in a multi-story business complex in Hyderabad on Thursday may have resulted in the deaths of up to six individuals, including women. The victims allegedly passed away after breathing in heavy smoke.

At 7:30 p.m., a short circuit caused the fire to start on the Swapnalok Complex's fifth floor. 13 individuals were trapped inside; 7 were safely evacuated, but the remaining 6 perished from exposure to the heavy smoke.

DCP's statement

"Six people have died so far, including four girls and two boys. These people were inside when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead in the hospital. We've also rescued 7 people," said North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi.

Firefighters were hurried to the scene in the meantime. Rescue activities were also carried out by DRF and police personnel.

G Kishan Reddy, a minister for the union, expressed his profound sorrow for the accident's fatalities.

Taking to Twitter, Union minister G Kishan Reddy wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives of 6 people in the fire accident at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the early recovery of those injured."