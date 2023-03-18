 Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals surface

Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals surface

The cause of the fire is unknown & is under investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals surface |

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar PS limits on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown & is under investigation.

A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot to douse off the fire. According to reports, almost 90% of the fire is extinguished. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Another fire incident reported a day ago

A large fire that started in a multi-story business complex in Hyderabad on Thursday may have resulted in the deaths of up to six individuals, including women. The victims allegedly passed away after breathing in heavy smoke.

At 7:30 p.m., a short circuit caused the fire to start on the Swapnalok Complex's fifth floor. 13 individuals were trapped inside; 7 were safely evacuated, but the remaining 6 perished from exposure to the heavy smoke.

DCP's statement

"Six people have died so far, including four girls and two boys. These people were inside when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead in the hospital. We've also rescued 7 people," said North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi.

Firefighters were hurried to the scene in the meantime. Rescue activities were also carried out by DRF and police personnel.

G Kishan Reddy, a minister for the union, expressed his profound sorrow for the accident's fatalities.

Taking to Twitter, Union minister G Kishan Reddy wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives of 6 people in the fire accident at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the early recovery of those injured." 

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund society, 10-month-old child among 10 found unconscious as visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Punjab Police claimed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's interview was not possible from state jail,...

After Punjab Police claimed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's interview was not possible from state jail,...

Delhi man slits his own throat with knife, open fires pistol in public in Shahdara, injures cops;...

Delhi man slits his own throat with knife, open fires pistol in public in Shahdara, injures cops;...

Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals...

Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic waste godown at Ansari road in Kalapathar; visuals...

Bihar govt Ramzan circular: BJP spokesperson demands similar permission during 'Ramanavami'; watch

Bihar govt Ramzan circular: BJP spokesperson demands similar permission during 'Ramanavami'; watch

UP: Baghpat cops suspended after video of arrested criminal smoking in police van goes viral

UP: Baghpat cops suspended after video of arrested criminal smoking in police van goes viral