e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by accused

Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by accused

Officials said that the victim identified as Irfan was abducted by a group of four people from Langar House area.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by accused | Representative pic
Follow us on

Hyderabad: A man abducted by a group of youngsters was stripped naked and brutally thrashed in Langar House area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday. 

Officials said that the victim identified as Irfan was abducted by a group of four people from Langar House area. He was taken to an under-construction building in Rajendranagar area, where the accused allegedly stripped him naked and thrashed him. 

Video goes viral on social media

The Rajendranagar Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim and are further investigating the matter. 

According to the police, four people kidnapped a young man named Irfan and thrashed him over a dispute. They also posted a video of the same on social media. 

"The reason for the attack is the previous rivalry between them. We have registered a case in this connection under 394 and other sections of IPC for kidnapping and publishing the videos on social media," Ranjendranagar Police Inspector B Nagendra Babu told ANI.

Adding further he said that a hunt to nab the accused was on. 

Read Also
Maha-K'taka border row: Student thrashed for waving Kannada flag
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka man's misery: Unable to afford transport, husband carries wife's body on shoulder

Karnataka man's misery: Unable to afford transport, husband carries wife's body on shoulder

First Day at the Lok Sabha Winter Session; in pics

First Day at the Lok Sabha Winter Session; in pics

Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by...

Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by...

Union Minister Chaubey calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'victim of impotence'

Union Minister Chaubey calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'victim of impotence'

Watch Video: AAP workers dance to Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song after...

Watch Video: AAP workers dance to Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song after...