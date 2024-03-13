In Pics: Hyderabad Hospital Removes 418 Kidney Stones From Patient Having Only 27% Kidney Function

A team of expert urologists at a hospital in Hyderabad achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully extracting 418 kidney stones from a patient with only 27 percent kidney function.

The groundbreaking procedure took place at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), where doctors utilised a minimally invasive technique to accomplish the feat. Led by Dr. K Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal R. Tak, and Dr. Dinesh M, the team opted for Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) instead of conventional methods due to its less invasive nature.

What is PCNL?

PCNL involves making small incisions through which specialized instruments, including a miniature camera and laser probes, are inserted into the kidney. This enables surgeons to precisely target and remove the stones without the need for large surgical openings, resulting in reduced trauma and faster recovery for the patient.

The intricate procedure, lasting two hours, required exceptional skill and precision as the surgical team meticulously removed each stone, navigating through the intricate urinary tract network. Advanced imaging technology and state-of-the-art equipment were instrumental in addressing the extensive stone burden while preserving the delicate balance of kidney function.

Hope for kidney stones patients worldwide

Doctors at AINU emphasised that this achievement not only showcases the power of innovation but also provides hope for patients worldwide grappling with kidney stones and related conditions.