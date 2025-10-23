Bengal Woman Gang-Raped & Robbed At Bengaluru Home; 3 Suspects Arrested, 2 On The Run | Representative Image

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang-raped and robbed by five men at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night (October 20).

According to the police, the suspects entered her house in Gangondanahalli, which falls under the Madanayakanahalli police station limits, at around 9:00 pm, assaulted her, and fled with Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

Three Suspects in Custody, Two Absconding

According to officials, the police arrested three suspects soon after the incident, while two others remain absconding. “Given the seriousness of the case, a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to the investigation. After speaking to the woman and others in the house, we learned that five people had entered the residence. We have formed three special teams under the inspector of each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division,” said Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba, as quoted by The Times of India.

He added, “We need to interrogate them in detail to ascertain if the woman and the accused knew each other before. Her condition is out of danger. As per our SOP, all procedures are being followed.”

Case Registered Under Multiple Sections

Police said the incident took place while the survivor was at home with another woman, two adults, and two children. The accused allegedly threatened the occupants before taking turns to sexually assault the woman. They later escaped with valuables from the house.

A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 70(1) (gang rape), Section 127(2) (wrongful confinement), Section 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and Section 324(3) (mischief), along with other relevant charges.

Senior police officers visited the scene shortly after the survivor’s distress call. The investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities maintaining that further interrogation and forensic examination will determine the full sequence of events and whether there was any prior acquaintance between the woman and the accused.