Hyderabad: Amazon delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor fearing dog attack in Manikonda

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at Srinidhi Heights apartments in Panchavati Colony near Manikonda, Rangareddy district of Hyderabad, a delivery boy of an e-commerce company sustained injuries after falling from the third floor.

He jumped off the apartment building while attempting to save himself from a customer's dog. The incident occurred on May 21 and involved Md Ilyas, a 32-year-old agent working for the e-commerce giant Amazon, reported Jagran.

Customer's dog charged at delivery boy

Md Ilyas had arrived at the customer's house to deliver a mattress that she had ordered. However, as soon as the door was opened, the customer's Labrador charged at Ilyas, prompting him to jump over the parapet wall in an attempt to evade the dog's attack. Unfortunately, Ilyas ended up falling from the third floor in the process, resulting in injuries.

Victim was taken to hospital immediately

The customers, along with a few residents from the apartment, acted swiftly to provide immediate medical assistance to Ilyas. They promptly rushed him to the hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries. Fortunately, Ilyas is now out of danger.

Case registered in the matter

Following the incident, the Raidurgam police registered a case against the customer under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section pertains to negligence causing hurt by an animal.

Similar tragedy in Hyderabad in January

This incident in Hyderabad is not the first of its kind. Another tragic incident involving a delivery person and a customer's dog occurred in January in Banjara Hill. In that case, a food delivery boy named Mohammed Rizwan, 23, tragically lost his life after jumping off the third floor upon seeing the customer's dog racing towards the door. Rizwan succumbed to his injuries a few days later.