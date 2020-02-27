Hurun Global Rich List 2020: From Superyacht to real estate, how billionaires are spending money

Marking a new record high, a total of 2,817 billionaires have made to his year’s Hurun Global Rich List. In this year’s Hurun Global Rich List, China and the US occupied the first and second spot with 799 and 626 billionaires, respectively.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2020, which has a list of 2,817 individuals across the globe having a networth of USD 1 billion or more, the world has added 480 billionaires in 2019, more than one a day, while China added more than three a week and India did more than three billionaires a month. However, according to the report, with 799 China is home to more billionaires than the US (626) and India combined. China is likely to have more pharma billionaires this year as the country fights a deadly coronavirus epidemic.

The Hurun Global Rich List 2020, also showed how Billionaires splurged on buying superyachts and real estate properties. As per the report, Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest person, bought a 14-bedroom mansion worth $220 million, while Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank purchased a USD 180mn supre yatch.

Here's a list of how billionaires spent their money: