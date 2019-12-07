Hurry Up!: This Tamil Nadu mobile shop gives 1kg onion free on purchasing a smartphone

With onion prices skyrocketing in the country, a mobile owner in Tamil Nadu has come up with an amazing marketing strategy to sell his smart phones.
STR Mobiles located on the Thalayari Street in Pattukottai has put up a poster on its entrance that whoever purchases a smartphone from the shop will be given one kilogram of onions totally free.
“Nobody in Pattukottai has ever heard of such offers. So people are curious. I have been observing more footfall at the shop since the advertisement was put up,” the owner of the shop, Saravana Kumar, told the News Minute.
The 35-year-old shop owner who has his shop from over 8 years used to sell 2 mobile phones per day but since he has introduced the 'unresistable' offer he sold 8 mobile phones a day.
Reportedly, 1 kg onion costs around Rs 140-180 in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Earlier on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.
Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said.
Taking a dig at Nirmala Sitharaman's comment, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that she couldn’t understand onions, how would she understand ‘economic issues’.
