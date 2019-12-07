Hurry Up!: This Tamil Nadu mobile shop gives 1kg onion free on purchasing a smartphone

With onion prices skyrocketing in the country, a mobile owner in Tamil Nadu has come up with an amazing marketing strategy to sell his smart phones.

STR Mobiles located on the Thalayari Street in Pattukottai has put up a poster on its entrance that whoever purchases a smartphone from the shop will be given one kilogram of onions totally free.

“Nobody in Pattukottai has ever heard of such offers. So people are curious. I have been observing more footfall at the shop since the advertisement was put up,” the owner of the shop, Saravana Kumar, told the News Minute.