Humanity Shamed: UP Auto Driver Purposely Runs Over Small Puppies In Front Of Their Mother In Kanpur; Horrific Visuals Surface

Kanpur: Cruelty to animals has been on the rise in the country and many such cases have come to the fore in the recent past. In another such incident, a heart-wrenching video has emerged on the internet in which an autorickshaw driver runs over and deliberately crushes the children of a speechless mother in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The autorickshaw driver purposely crushed the small puppies who were sitting with their mother in the middle of the road. The horrific act of the autorickshaw driver was caught on CCTV and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

प्र0नि0 बर्रा को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु प्रेषित किया गया। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) December 9, 2023

As per reports, the incident occurred in I Block of the Barra area of Kanpur. The video of the incident is being shared on social media and the users are demanding strict action against the driver.

It can be seen in the video that the autorickshaw comes in a deserted and narrow lane where two dogs are also seen sitting in the middle of the road. The dogs left the road on the arrival of the auto, however, the puppies were not able to move on time and the autorickshaw driver ran over them.

One of the puppies was crushed under the front tyre of the auto and the other was crushed under the rear tyre. The autorickshaw driver did not applied brakes on noticing the puppies in the middle of the road.

The puppies were seriously injured in the incident and the mother dog rushes towards them and finds them in pain. The mother dog is also seen crying in pain after the autorickshaw crushed the puppies.

In another video, the puppies are seen lying on the side of the road after the accident and the other two dogs, including the mother are seen taking care of them. The autorickshaw belongs to Suneel Bajpai and the PUC and insurance of the autorickshaw is showing as expired on the Traffic Police app. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and has initiated a probe.

The Police took cognizance of the video and has intiated an inquiry after registering a case. The Police said, "Inspector Barra was sent for necessary action." The social media users are demanding strict action against the autorickshaw driver who shamed humanity. They are claiming that the driver deliberately ran over the puppies and the culprit should be arrested and dealt with strictly.