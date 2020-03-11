'Hum 15 crore hain...': Amit Shah references Waris Pathan's speech during LS discussion on Delhi riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government had wanted to discuss the recent spate of violence in Delhi after the Holi festival in order to avoid a communal flare-up. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence.

"I express grief and pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Delhi violence," the Home Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

Shah said that he appreciated the work of the Delhi police in controlling the situation and for "not allowing the riots to spiral". He also praised the police for controlling the riots within 36 hours.

"I would like to place on record that after February 25, no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots," he said.