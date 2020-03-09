Shiv Sena takes a dig at HM Amit Shah over Delhi violence

Mumbai: Shiv Sena in its daily mouthpiece Saamna has taken jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah, without naming him, on the aftermath of the communal violence that ripped apart north east Delhi, saying that even 'Yamaraj' (god of death) would resign from his post on witnessing such 'barbarism'.

"The aftermath of the Delhi riots is appalling. Witnessing such barbarism, even Yamraj would have resigned. A large number of lives were lost and it seems we are creating a new world of orphans,” Shiv Sena stated in an editorial in its mouthpiece.

Raising suspicion on the official numbers of lives lost, it stated, “Records state 50 people have lost their lives in the violence. 50 is just a figure, as in reality more than 100 must have lost their lives and 500 of them must be injured.”

The editorial also stated that people are labelling the dead bodies as Hindus and Muslims, but in reality humanity died.

“In India, children have fallen prey to the riots. Many more children were orphaned due to unseasonal rains due to unseasonal rain,” the editorial said.

Furthermore, it stated, the world has reached the threshold of destruction because of communal disparity.

"Today, we have electricity and light reaching every house because of science and not religion. More than religion, education and innovation is important,” stated Shiv Sena "Look at how China is suffering today. People in the world have so many diseases, but they resort to prayers. However, prayers don't solve issues. Education does,” it added.