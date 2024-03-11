HP Police Constable Exam 2022 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files 2 Charge Sheets Against 88 Accused

CBI | Representational Image

Mumbai: CBI has today filed two charge sheets before Competent Court at Shimla, against 88 accused in on-going investigation of cases related to leakage of question papers of HP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022 held on 27.03.2022.

CBI had taken over investigation of two cases registered by HP Police vide FIR No. 41 dated 05.05.2022 of Police Station Gaggal and FIR No. 05 dated 07.05.2022 of Police Station CID, Shimla, after notification issued by DoPT, Govt of India, on the request of HP Govt, for investigating allegations of leakage/ irregularities etc in the HP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022.

After thorough investigation, two charge sheets were filed. Investigation has revealed that two accused (residents of Bihar), entered into a conspiracy with other accused persons to steal/misappropriate the questions paper (QP) of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam and through various middlemen provided the said QP to solicited candidates in lieu of money ranging from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh (approx.) at Mandi, Kangra, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Mohali, etc.

It was also revealed that Rs 1.25 crore (approx.) were routed between the accounts of accused persons during the relevant period. The Investigation disclosed nexus of organised groups based in Bihar, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, in the leakage of exam papers.

It was also found that persons running various private institutes at Nalanda (Bihar), Kangra (HP), Rohtak(Haryana), Delhi and Jammu connived and have been chargesheeted. Names of the institutes are being forwarded to NTA (National Testing Agency) for suitable action as their role also came on record during investigation.

The role of then public servants belonging to Indian Railways, Education Dept, HP, then JE & JOA (Electricity Board) of HP, then Constable of Chandigarh Police, then official of Delhi Government, an ex-servicemen and then official of Defence Accounts & Audit, also surfaced during the probe.

Further, departmental action has been recommended against then Police officials of Himachal Pradesh Police for alleged lapses/ negligence on their part which came on record during investigation.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.