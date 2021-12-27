How to register for precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for beneficiaries aged 60 and above? Check details here

New Delhi: Emphasizing precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including precaution doses for for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. And, citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor.



CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma said, those 60 years and above will be eligible for registration if the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks).

"The process will be exactly the same. If you are above 60 years of age and have taken both doses and the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks) then you are eligible", the CoWIN platform Chief said.

Here's how you can register for precaution dose:

- A comorbidities certificate from registered doctor is a must.

- While registering for precaution dose, the app/portal will ask whether you have any comorbidities or not

- If yes, you have to click on yes for comorbidities.

- Once you click on yes, your slot for third dose will be booked

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population has go the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, in his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19. "Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:23 PM IST