How Gandhi’s killer, Nathuram Godse is more alive than the Mahatma himself today

From fielding terror accused and Godse apologist Pragya Thakur to having the party's spokesperson deny being a Godse critic on national television, here are all the times the ruling party has appropriated and reasoned Gandhi’s murderer and his murder as a patriot’s act.

During a televised debate between the former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP spokesperson Amitab Sinha on the fee-hike issue of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Sinha had stirred controversy by refusing to condemn Gandhi's killer Godse.

Singh had alleged that Kanhaiya was a supporter of Stalin, the Soviet dictator, to which Kanhaiya denounced his claim saying, “Stalin Murdabad.” He, in retaliation, asked Singh to say the same for Godse. However, in a not so shocking but rather foolish act, Singh said, “Hum Godse virodhi nahi hai.”

The BJP spokesperson was slammed by scores of people and the opposition soon after his statement.

In another incident that drew controversy, BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, who also happens to be a terror accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings, had proudly called the Gandhi killer a ‘patriot’ in the parliament.

Thakur had interrupted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja while he was talking in the parliamentary debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, he had said that Godse murdered Gandhi because he believed in a specific philosophy. She said, "Deshbhakton ka udahran mat dijiye,” which led to an uproar in the house.

Her comment came right after A Raja took Godse’s name. However, she later claimed that her comment did not refer to Godse. She also apologized in the house for her comment after nation-wide criticism.