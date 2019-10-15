How Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel Prize started a Twitter war over dhokla

Twitter is a strange place. The world’s most powerful man often uses it to warn his rivals and support former spokesperson on dancing shows, while people find the most inane reasons to fight about.

And that happened again when Abhijit Banerjee’s Nobel Prize in Economics started a culture war of sorts.

After his win, a Twitter user wrote: “ Dear Dhoklaeaters We gave you: 6 Nobels 1 Oscar for Lifetime Achievement National Anthem Vande Mataram We eat fish and motton. Beef and pork. Keep your Dhokla, Khandvi & thepla away from us. GET OUT.”

This led to a flurry of angry rebuttals, and not just by Gujaratis who felt that mocking one’s cuisine was a below-the-belt jibe.

Banerjee is the fourth Bengali Nobel Laureate, excluding the Albanian nun Mother Teresa, who many consider an honorary Bengali. Others are Rabindranath Tagore, Amartya Sen and Bangladeshi Mohammad Yunus.