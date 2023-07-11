 These Hotels In Manali Offer Help To Stranded Tourists By Providing Free Accommodation & Other Facilities; Check List
In the wake of severe rainfall and landslides, many tourists are stranded in Manali. However, local hotels are providing free accommodation and other necessary assistance to those in need. For more information, see the list of hotels below

Amid heavy rainfall, landslide was reported near the Six Mile area in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Because of the landslide, Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was closed today, July 11.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh:

Heavy rain has been lashing most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and travellers are advised to postpone all travel plans to both the states. Those already in the state are advised to stay put at their hotels and not venture out till conditions turn for the better. Operations are underway to get the highways operational as soon as possible.

Roads badly affected:

Reportedly, stretches of the road connecting Kullu to Manali have caved in, falling into River Beas. There is also a high chance of landslides between Mandi and Kullu. All movement towards Rohtang and Atal tunnel has also been stopped for now.

The Manali-Leh Highway is closed for now, and the situation has been worsening on the Spiti Valley stretch as well. Shimla-Kalka train has also been cancelled for now, owing to the heavy risk of landslide. Aut bridge is reported to have been washed off, cutting off Manali currently. The upper reaches of Kinnaur have also been affected.

Manali hoteliers step in to help stranded tourists:

Himachal Pradesh Police has released helpline numbers for any emergency situations. Even, hotels in Manali are offering help to stranded tourists by providing them with free accommodation and other facilities in such situations. A tweet shared on Twitter by 'Go Himachal' read, "In Manali if any tourist is stranded, they can come to our hotels, Beas Valley and Beas Residency in Rangari. No money will be charged for staying in the hotel, and all necessary assistance will be provided."

The tweet also, mentions contact numbers and a list of other hotels providing free accommodation which includes:

  • Apple Orchard Cottage on Old Solang Valley Road, near Burwa

  • Manali Tree House And Cafe on Hampta Pass Road, Village Prini

Take a look at the tweet below:

The current spate of rain is likely to continue for a few more days and a number of roads across the state are reported to be blocked currently. Landslides have been reported from the Badrinath and Gangotri Highway.

Twenty people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tourist town of Manali were rescued but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the third day on Monday, July 10.

Monsoon Mayhem In North India: Himachal Pradesh Worst Hit As PM Takes Stock Of Situation; Kharge...
