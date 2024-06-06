Horrific CCTV Video: XUV Jumps Signal, Rams Into Other Vehicle & Turns Turtle In Middle Of Road In Secunderabad

XUV Jumps Signal, Rams Into Other Vehicle & Turns Turtle In Middle Of Road In Secunderabad | X

Secunderabad: Traffic rules are meant for the safety of riders and pedestrians. These rules must be adhered to very strictly as violations can cause fatal accidents. A video has surfaced proving that violating traffic safety norms results in major accidents. The video, which has appeared on the internet, shows a car overturning after the driver jumped a signal and rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the footage that a black SUV, which appears to be a Maruti Invicto, jumps a signal at high speed, allegedly near Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad. The driver loses control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.

The black SUV then rams into a white car, which seems to be a Hyundai Creta or Kia Carens, rolls over, and turns turtle in the middle of the road. The video of this horrific accident is going viral on social media, highlighting the dangers of signal jumping and over-speeding.

Further in the video, people present at the scene rush towards the vehicle to help the victims. There are reports that the people present in the car are safe and have suffered minor injuries in the horrific accident.

A traffic police constable is also seen in the video rushing towards the accident site. Social media users are criticizing the constable for his slow response. They argue that he should have run towards the vehicle immediately to help the accident victims and rescue those trapped inside the overturned car. Riders must follow traffic rules to avoid such accidents, which can prove fatal for them as well as for other riders and pedestrians on the road.