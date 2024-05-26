 UP Accident: 11 People Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Loaded With Ballast Stones Turns Turtle On Bus In Shahjahanpur; Visuals Surface
UP Accident: 11 People Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Loaded With Ballast Stones Turns Turtle On Bus In Shahjahanpur; Visuals Surface

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
article-image

Shahjahanpur (UP): At least 11 people died and 10 were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus carrying devotees to Uttarakhand on Saturday late at night, said police.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police the incident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district when a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the devotees to death. All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village located in Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district.

Statement Of SP Of Shahjahanpur

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur said, "Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus...total of 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals...".

