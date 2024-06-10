Horrific Accident VIDEO: E-Rickshaw Hits Lawyer's Bike, Drags Him For Several Meters In Lakhimpur

E-Rickshaw Hits Lawyer's Bike, Drags Him For Several Meters In Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: An accident video has surfaced on the internet showing an e-rickshaw driver dragging a lawyer after hitting his bike in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on Monday. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video of the incident is making the rounds on social media. The lawyer had a narrow escape after the e-rickshaw hit his bike and dragged him for several meters.

The incident occurred in the Sankanta Devi Chowki area in Lakhimpur today. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the lawyer is being dragged after the accident occurred, and the auto driver fled the spot after the horrific accident. Luckily, the man suffered only minor injuries after being dragged for several meters.

The auto driver left the lawyer in the middle of the road and escaped. Many people were present at the scene when the incident occurred. They rushed to help the lawyer after the accident. The auto rickshaw driver sped away after the man who fell from his bike and got trapped behind the auto was left in the middle of the road. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

In another incident, the four-year-old daughter of a police constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police died after she was hit and dragged by a speeding bike in Varanasi. The horrific incident was also caught on camera, and the heart-wrenching video went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girl was left unattended by her father, after which she came into the middle of the road and the accident occurred.