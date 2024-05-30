VIDEO: Bear Attacks Herder, Drags & Kills Him Inside Cave In Uttarkashi; Forest Department Recovers Dead Body

Bear Attacks Herder, Drags & Kills Him Inside Cave In Uttarkashi | Pixabay | X

Uttarkashi: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Uttarkashi where a man fell prey to a bear on Thursday. The incident occurred in Uttarkashi's Raithal village of Bhatwadi block where a bear attacked the man and dragged him inside a cave in the forest, causing him to suffer serious injuries and death on the spot. A search operation was initiated by the forest department after which they recovered the dead body of the man. The deceased was a goat herder and had taken his goats for grazing in the forest when the incident occurred.

The forest department team reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident and recovered the dead body of the man from the forest. The police arrived at the spot, took the dead body into their custody, and sent it for post-mortem to the district hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Raithal, who was a resident of Raithal village. He took the goats for grazing in the forest on Wednesday (May 29).

When he did not return home by the evening on Wednesday, his family started to search for him in the area. However, they were not able to trace him. The family informed the forest department on Thursday, after which they started the search operation. They recovered the dead body of the man from a cave in the forest. It is being said that a bear attacked him while he was grazing his goats in the village and dragged him into the cave.

A video of the forest department carrying the dead body of the man from a dangerous and hilly terrain is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that the team is carrying the dead body and passing through hilly terrains in the forest.

The forest department informed that there are marks of bear claws on the body of Ajay Rana. The forest department has claimed that the family of the victim of the bear attack will be given compensation from the department.