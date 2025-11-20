'Hope He Will Fulfill Promises...': Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Nitish Kumar After New Govt Formation

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had been projected as the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate, congratulated Nitish Kumar after he was sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday.

Taking to X, Tejashwi wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfill its promises and commitments, and bring positive and qualitative changes to the lives of the people of Bihar,” he added.

After securing unanimous support from 202 MLAs in the Central Hall of the State Assembly on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister at 11:30 am on Thursday at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior NDA leaders were present at the ceremony. Along with Nitish Kumar, 26 MLAs were also administered the oath as ministers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister, praising his administrative experience. “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He also congratulated BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha after the swearing-in ceremony, noting that “both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people.”