Hope floats as water recedes in Karnataka

Bengaluru

The death toll in the current floods in Karnataka rose to 13 even as there was respite from the downpour that has been battering the state for over a week.

Officials at the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority said they were still on the alert as water levels are yet to recede from lowlying areas. A respite in rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area has alleviated the stress in Mysuru district.

The inflows and outflows from the reservoir and dams have drastically improved in the last two days.

Meanwhile, search is continuing for four persons, including the chief priest of the Talacauvery temple, who have been missing since Saturday. With isolated rains predicted over the next 24 hours, authorities in central and coastal Karnataka are on the alert.

Very heavy rains are predicted over coastal regions of Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Idukki landslide toll 48

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide in Idukki rose to 48 on Monday after 5 more bodies were recovered, the Kerala government said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala on Monday.

PM reviews situation

PM Modi on Monday convened a video-conference meeting with the ministers of various states over the flood situation in the country.