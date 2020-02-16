'Home Minister and Delhi Police lied...': Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Jamia committee releases video of alleged police brutality inside library

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe.

The Jamia Coordination Committee said it received the video from an "anonymous" source.

It also said the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said if no action is taken even after the video, then the government's intentions will stand exposed.

She also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

"Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.