Jamia CCTV footage reveals police thrashing students inside library during December 15 protest

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. Police later entered Jamia, firing tear gas shells and baton-charging students.

The police had purportedly stormed the library while looking for 'outsiders' who were involved in the arson and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest outside the campus. Several students, on December 15, from the old reading hall in Jamia had also shared videos and messages alleging that police had entered the room and thrashed students.

On Saturday, February 15, A few Members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) were detained by the police after they staged a protest outside Tamil Nadu House. The JCC members were protesting against the Tamil Nadu police's action during anti-CAA protests in Chennai on Friday.

Over 100 people were detained on Friday by the Chennai police following a scuffle during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Washermanpet. Later, a protest was staged near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai. But it was later withdrawn. Meanwhile, the protest in Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) resumed on Saturday in the Washermanpet area.