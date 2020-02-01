Jamia firing: Govt to blame for creating environment of hatred, says Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Condemning the Okhla firing incident in which a Jamia student sustained injuries, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the government is also responsible for creating a climate of hatred in which people feel that they are empowered to fire guns at peaceful protesters. "This government is also responsible for creating a climate of hatred in which people feel that they are empowered to fire guns at peaceful protesters. It is really shocking and very disappointing. Certainly, the police should take action,” Tharoor told ANI.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who paid the attacker. "Who paid him?" Rahul questioned when asked about the shooting in Jamia area.

The boy, who opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday injuring one student, was sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi on Friday. Delhi Police’s Crime Branch produced the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday. The Crime Branch has also contacted RML hospital for conducting necessary medical tests to confirm the age of the accused.

Police plaint against Anurag Thakur: The Indian Youth Congress lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "inflammatory" speech during an election rally here. Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla had also filed a complaint against Thakur on Thursday, claiming it was after the minister’s “hate speech” the firing at Jamia took place. IYC president Srinivas BV claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station “for inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protesters.”