Delhi police halts protest march towards Parliament; NSUI alleges Jamia students 'critical' after lathicharge

Protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR continued in Delhi with Jamia Millia Islamia students clashing with the police on Monday.

The protesters, including Jamia students and alumni, were led by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). They were marching towards Parliament to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and were stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.

Police said the protesters did not have permission to march towards Parliament, and after an hour long standoff between the security forces and the students, the police resorted to a lathicharge.

According to an IANS report, some security forces personnel resorted to the lathicharge while others pushed the protesters back when they threw water pouches at the security forces and abused them. The incident did not last for more than a minute, the report added.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) however took to Twitter to allege that the police had indulged in a "barbaric lathicharge"

"Again police did barbaric lathicharge on Jamia students as they were peacefully marching towards Parliament against #CAA_NRC_NPR. Students have suffered many injuries some are also critical, we strongly condemn this cruel behaviour of @DelhiPolice #JamiaProtest," the student body wrote.