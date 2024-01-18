HM Amit Shah Begins 3-Day Visit To Assam & Meghalaya, To Attain Plenary Session Of NEC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 3-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya will start today (January 18). After arriving in Shillong on Thursday, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate a cyber-security operational centre of the Assam Rifles on the premises of the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong.

Amit Shah to attain plenary session of NEC

The Union Home Minister will attend the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong and will review the functioning of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) on Friday, January 19.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, in an order issued on Wednesday, has declared the State Convention Centre, Shillong and the headquarters of the Director General of the Assam Rifles (DGAR), Laitkor, Shillong as no flying zones during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Meghalaya, Shillong on January 18 and 19.

"Operation of drones for photography or any other purposes is also strictly prohibited in the State Convention Centre, Shillong and Assam Rifles Laitkor, Shillong on January 18 and 19, 2024," said the order.

Amit Shah to visit Assam on January 20

On January 20, the Union Home Minister will visit Assam and will take part in several programmes, including the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB and the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos. Amit Shah's Assam visit is likely to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will commence from Nagaland for Assam today.

The Union Home Minister will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur on January 20. On the same day, he will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

On January 20, the Union Home Minister will attend the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. He will also launch a book named "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati. On January 20, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.