 Hisar Suicide Case: 2007 T20 WC Star Joginder Sharma Among 6 Booked By Haryana Police
Ex-Indian cricketer and Haryana DSP Joginder Sharma, along with five others, booked in connection with the suicide of a Hisar resident.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer and Haryana DSP Joginder Sharma and five others were booked for the suicide of a Hisar resident | X

Former Indian cricketer and Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joginder Sharma, along with five others, are booked by the Haryana Police for their alleged involvement in the suicide of a Hisar resident. On January 1, a 27-year-old Dabra village resident hanged himself over a property dispute. On Thursday, the family of the victim refused to claim the body and protested outside the Hisar CMO Office. The family demands a case under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes(Prevention of Atrocities) Act and an immediate arrest of the accused.

Five additional accused are booked

The other five accused were identified as Ajayveer, Ishwar Jhajharia, Prem Khati, Arjun, and Rajendra Sihag, a hockey coach. After the victim's mother filed a report on Tuesday night, an FIR was filed against all six accused under the IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide).

The 27-year-old Pawan hanged himself from a ceiling fan

The victim, named Pawan, died by suicide over a property dispute. The next day, the victim's mother, Sunita, reported a complaint to the police and asserted that the property case was pending in the trial court. According to the FIR, Sunita alleged that the case and the continued pressure from the accused were the reason behind her son's suicide.

As per the complaint, Ajayveer and Arjun asked her son to leave his house last week, which triggered him to take that extreme step. According to Sunita, the accused had been harassing her family for many years now.

Joginder Sharma, a former Indian cricketer

Joginder Sharma is a Rohtak resident. In 2004, Sharma started his international cricket career and was part of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup in 2007. In the final match of the World Cup against Pakistan, he won by dismissing the player in the last over. Later, he became the DSP in Haryana Police. In 2023, Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dismissing all the allegations against him, Sharma said, "I am unaware of this case. I don't know Pawan and have never met him."

