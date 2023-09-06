Haryana: Hisar NCB In-Charge, Six Cops Booked For Murder In 'Custodial Death' Case

Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Haryana police has registered a case of murder against in-charge of the narcotics control bureau (NCB), Hisar, and six police personnel for allegedly torturing an accused in a drugs case who died during treatment at the post graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on August 31.

The deceased Harpal Singh, a resident of Fatehabad, was arrested by the NCB in a case of drug peddling on July 1 and was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak on July 15 when his condition worsened due to alleged torture by the police.

Serious Charges Against NCB In-Charge and Personnel

However, according to information, the Hisar police has now registered a case under section 302 and 34 of IPC on the complaint of Suman, the wife of the deceased against NCB in-charge inspector Pawan Kumar, ASIs, Hemraj and Jagbir, head constable Naveen and constables Pramod, Rajbir and Rajesh.

The complainant alleged that Harpal was tortured by the police in its custody resulting in his death. The family members had also staged a protest at the PGIMS, Rohtak after his death alleging that Harpal’s condition had started deteriorating after the torture following which he was rushed to the PGIMS.

Accusations of Torture and False Drug Case

She further alleged in her complaint that her husband had gone to buy some household items but had not returned for several hours after which he telephoned him only to learn that it was switched off.

She said she was later informed by ASI Hemraj of Rohtak Narcotics Cell on July 2, that her husband had been arrested. She held that when she rushed to Rohtak, she was not allowed to meet her husband then but she could talk to him when he was being taken to the court when he asked her to arrange about Rs 20 lakh or he would be tortured.

Suman alleged that her husband was falsely booked in the drugs case and brutally tortured in the police custody.