Nuh Violence: Haryana Police Arrests Another Accused After Gunfight In Ali Meo Village

Chandigarh: Yet another accused of Nuh violence was arrested by Haryana police on Thursday after a brief gunfight near Ali Meo village of the Nuh district.

Police said that the accused identified as Osama alias Pehalwan, who was involved in July 31 communal violence in Nuh, was nabbed after a brief encounter with police near Ujina canal drain. He is said to be a resident of Ferozepur Namak village.

Encounter details

Police said that an encounter ensued when a police team was rushed to the said point near Ali Meo village late Wednesday nightafter learning about the accused but the accused fired at the police personnel on being intercepted. However, he was hit in his leg when the police also opened fire. He was subsequently nabbed, arrested and admitted at Nalhar medical college.

Police said it had recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a motorcycle from his possession.

286 accused arrested since July 31 clashes

According to police, at least 286 accused had so far been arrested in 61 FIRs registered for communal clashes which had erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh district on July 31 after a religious procession "Braj Mandal Yatra" taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mob.

While six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed, over 85 injured, most of them police personnel, the communal clashes had caused massive damage to public and private properties.

Notably, it was said to be the third such encounter since August 10, last, when two accused were nabbed from near the Silhko hilly area of the district and one of whom was hit in leg in the encounter in a brief gunfight. On August 22 last too, police had nabbed another accused after a brief encounter when the accused had fired at the police team.

