'His Words Gave Me Courage...': Navy Officer Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For PM Modi

X/@abhilashtomy

In moments of crisis, words can carry as much weight as rescue ships and medical aid. Commander Abhilash Tomy, the decorated Indian naval officer who survived a near-fatal shipwreck in the South Indian Ocean, recently shared a story that underscores this truth, and reveals the human side of leadership.

I was lying in a medical facility on a remote island in the South Indian Ocean, recently shipwrecked and rescued.



On the 2nd day, the French doctor rushed in:“Is the Prime Minister of India an important man?”



I thought it a silly question—until he added: “He is going to call… pic.twitter.com/F1e0LKe2SV — Cdr Abhilash Tomy KC, NM (@abhilashtomy) September 18, 2025

Stranded and injured, Tomy was receiving treatment at a remote medical facility when, on the second day, a French doctor approached him with a puzzling question: “Is the Prime Minister of India an important man?” Before Tomy could react, the doctor added, “He is going to call you.”

Skeptical at first, Tomy thought it was a prank. But the call did come. On the line was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling their earlier meeting and inquiring after the sailor’s health. Struggling with hiccups, pain, and burning in his chest, Tomy managed to convey something deeply personal: “Your words have given me the courage to return to sea.”

The Prime Minister later referred to the exchange in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, but for Tomy, the impact was more than symbolic. Days later, when INS Satpura arrived to evacuate him, the Commanding Officer revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office had been requesting updates on his condition every 15 minutes.

This anecdote is not just about a phone call - it is about presence, empathy, and the quiet strength of reassurance. In an era when leadership is often measured in policy and politics, this story serves as a reminder that sometimes, a simple human connection can inspire resilience.

As Tomy himself noted while wishing the Prime Minister a belated birthday on social media platform X, those words from afar became a lifeline, proving that leadership, at its core, is also about compassion.