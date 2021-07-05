'Hindutva does not talk about unity, Indian constitution does': Asaduddin Owaisi on RSS chief's remarks

Following RSS's chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on lynching being against Hindutva ideology, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the RSS chief associating over attempts to distance the Hindutva ideology from those guilty of the "mob lynching" of Muslims and other minorities.

Owaisi further questioned the Hindutva leader that wasn't RSS and Hindutva ideology not responsible for radicalization. "I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if he has accepted that the majority community has been radicalized due to RSS & Hindutva ideology?", he questioned the saffron leader while speaking to ANI.

On Sunday, Bhagwat said that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva, and asserted that the law should punish them without any partiality.

"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," said Bhagwat addressing at the launch of the book 'The Meetings of Minds: A Bridging Initiative, written by Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed'.

Over Bhagwat's Unity remark, Owaisi slammed the leader and said that Hindutva does not talk about unity but Indian constitution does. He said, "Hindutva doesn't talk about unity. India's constitution talks about unity, it has inclusiveness. Hindutva is an exclusive ideology, which is being followed by RSS & Mohan Bhagwat, how there can be unity?".

Bhagwat on Sunday had said, "the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA."

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that hatred against the Muslim community emanates from Hindutva. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi claimed that the "criminals", who are propagating hatred against the Muslim community have the support of the "Hindutva government".