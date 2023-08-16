'Hinduism Predates Islam, Muslims in India Result of Conversion': Ghulam Nabi Azad (Watch)

In a video circulating on social media, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was seen making an observation about the historical context of religions in India. The former Congress leader said everyone 'was born as Hindu' in this country.

He remarked, "Islam emerged around 1,500 years ago, while Hinduism is deeply ancient. Some Muslims may have arrived from external origins and served in the Mughal army. Then, people converted from Hinduism to Islam within India."

"A prominent illustration is seen in Kashmir, where the population was primarily Kashmiri Pandits 600 years ago before people converted to Islam. This leads me to affirm that all are initially born with a Hindu heritage. Whether Hindu, Muslim, Rajput, Brahmin, Dalit, Kashmiri, or Gujjar, we are all part of this homeland. Our roots are in this land, and we shall return to it after life," Azad is heard saying.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had joined the growing roster of prominent politicians who had quit the grand old party in August last year. Azad's departure was perceived as a significant setback for Congress, occurring before the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' set to commence on September 7. While Azad had employed notably strong language in criticising the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, multiple leaders in the past had expressed their apprehensions regarding the party's operational approach in recent years.