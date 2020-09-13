Hindi Diwas 2020: Date, importance, history, and significance of the day

Every year, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the two official languages of India.
On the occassion of Hindi Diwas, the President of India presents the Rajbhasha awards to people for their contribution towards the language, at a ceremony in Delhi.
Our Constituent Assembly had recognised and adopted Hindi - an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script - as the official language of the newly-formed nation on September 14 1949.
The date of adoption coincided on Beohar Rajendra Simha’s 50th birthday. Simha is known for the illustrations in the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India.
The decision was then accepted and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950.
The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953. People like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, and Seth Govind Das tried their best to make Hindi as one of the two official languages in India.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated across schools, colleges, office and organisations in India. On this day, most schools, independent organizations and colleges across the country encourage students to participate in various literary and cultural programmes, as well as competitions.
However, this year, the day will be celebrated differently because of the pandemic. Many literature festivals organised to mark the day have gone online this year.
