Hindi Diwas 2020: Date, importance, history, and significance of the day

Every year, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the two official languages of India.

On the occassion of Hindi Diwas, the President of India presents the Rajbhasha awards to people for their contribution towards the language, at a ceremony in Delhi.

Our Constituent Assembly had recognised and adopted Hindi - an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script - as the official language of the newly-formed nation on September 14 1949.

The date of adoption coincided on Beohar Rajendra Simha’s 50th birthday. Simha is known for the illustrations in the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India.