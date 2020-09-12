Hindi Diwas 2020: MP Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti to organise online literature festival

Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Hindi Bhawan, has planned to organise an event ‘Online Bhasha Evam Sahitya Utsav’.

The nine-day festival will begin with ‘Sapath Vidhi,’ from September 14-22 to mark the Hindi Diwas.

A symposium on ‘Hindi ke vikas ki dishayein’ will be held on the same day. Bhagwan Singh (Bhagalpur), Naveen Lohni (Meerut), Padmesh Gupt (London) and Jayabti Prasad Nautiyal (Dehradun) will be the speakers.

A discussion on ‘Future of Hindi – in the perspective of New Education Policy’ will be held on September 15. Scholars Suryaprasad Dixit (Lucknow), vice-chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee College, Bhopal Prof. Ramdev Bhardhwaj and linguist Vijay Malhotra (New Delhi), will participate and the former vice-chancellor Umrao Singh Chaudhary will be the chief guest of the discussion session.