Himalayan Tragedy: Glacier burst triggers avalanche, floods in Uttarakhand; at least 125 missing, rescue efforts on

Citing updated inputs received from local administration, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told news agency IANS that at least 10 bodies have been recovered so far from the spot, and several people have been rescued, while that there is no information about other persons.

In its initial information received from the spot, the ITBP had, through a statement, said that "more than 100 labourers at the barrage and 50 plus in the tunnel lost their life as per the incharge of Tapovan NTPC work site... As many as 150 people are missing".

Clarifying these inputs, Pandey said: "As 150 people are still missing, it is difficult to say that all are dead. They can be said 'feared dead' or 'missing'. Missing persons cannot be declared dead till seven years."

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that rescuers have pulled out seven bodies from a tunnel while at least 125 people are still missing.

On the other hand, the State Disaster Management Center has reportedly updated that seven people have died, while six are injured and around 170 are missing after the flood incident today.