Himachal Pradesh launches scheme to buy back single-use plastic waste on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched a scheme to buy back non-recyclable, single-use plastic waste with a minimum support price of Rs 75 per kg at a function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per estimates, the total plastic likely to be collected would be about 75,000 kg and the budget required for it would be about Rs 2.81 crore. The non-recyclable waste comprising polythene bags will be purchased from the rag-pickers, households and urban local bodies.

Since October 2, 2009, there has been a complete ban on the use of polythene bags. The single-use plastic buyback scheme got the cabinet nod on September 16. At a function here to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Mahatma, Thakur said the plastic was not only an environment hazard but also a health threat for humans and animals.