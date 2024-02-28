Himachal Pradesh Crisis: State Assembly Speaker Expels 15 BJP MLAs Amid Floor Test Demand From Opposition

Himachal Pradesh Assembly FP | ANI

In the latest development from the ongoing Himachal Pradesh political crisis, the state Assembly Speaker has suspended 15 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs allegedly for shouting slogans in the Chamber of the Speaker on Wednesday.

The Assembly Speaker has expelled 15 BJP MLAs, among them being the LoP Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur, and Inder Singh Gandhi.

According to reports, the proceedings of assembly has been adjourned till 12 noon.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur met with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and demanded a floor test against the Congress government. While speaking to the media after the meeting, Thakur claimed that the current government has lost the mandate to govern.

Additionally, BJP MP-elect Harsh Mahajan has claimed that some of the Congress MLAs are in touch with the saffron party, and BJP is poised to return to power in the state.

In a shocking political development in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan despite the Congress enjoying a comfortable majority in the state assembly.