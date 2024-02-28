Himachal Pradesh Crisis: Minister Vikramaditya Singh Resigns, Says Future Course Of Action After Talking To Supporters

ANI

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from his post on Wednesday amid demands for a floor test from the opposition, dealing a major blow to the ruling Congress party in the state.

Vikramaditya is the son of the current Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh. He had also attended the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.

When asked if he will continue in the party, he said, 'I am where I am. In the times to come, I will hold discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due consideration, we will decide on the future course of action.

Attempts were made to humiliate me: Vikramaditya

While addressing the media, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I am not appreciating myself today. But I can tell you with 100% conviction that in the last one year as a minister in the Congress Government, we have supported the government with all our strength."

"There were attempts from some quarters to humiliate me in my functioning as a cabinet minister... I respect the CM, but there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers... This is a breach of trust, something that has led to where we are standing today..." he further added.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur met with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and demanded a floor test against the Congress government. While speaking to the media after the meeting, Thakur claimed that the current government has lost the mandate to govern.

Additionally, BJP MP-elect Harsh Mahajan has claimed that some of the Congress MLAs are in touch with the saffron party, and BJP is poised to return to power in the state.

In a shocking political development in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan despite the Congress enjoying a comfortable majority in the state assembly.

Both candidates secured 34 votes each in the 68-member state assembly. Victory tilted towards Mahajan after a draw of lots was held as a tie-breaker.