Himachal Pradesh: Bhagavad Gita to be taught to all school students from Class 9

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Sunday informed that Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that Bhagavad Gita will be taught to all school students from Class 9.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With this, Himachal Pradesh will become the second state after Gujarat to make Bhagavad Gita a part of the school syllabus.

Earlier, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

The decision to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum was in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre, which advocates the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India's rich and diverse culture, Vaghani said.

Speaking to the media, Vaghani said people from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture.

"Hence, we have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of 'Sarvangi Shikshan' (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language," he said.

Later, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recommended that every state government consider implementing Gujarat's decision to teach the Bhagavad Gita in schools.

In an interview, Joshi stated, "Bhagwad Gita teaches us morality and ethics. It shows us the responsibility towards well being of society. Many moral stories are there that can inspire our students. Every state government can think about that."

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:20 PM IST